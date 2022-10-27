Anthony was diagnosed Thursday with a right internal oblique muscle injury, with a timeline for his return set to be determined based on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

The Magic were already without five players due to injuries in Wednesday's 103-92 loss to the Cavaliers, and the team will be down another key contributor in Anthony. Though a timeline for Anthony's return hasn't been established, he'll presumably miss games Friday against the Hornets and Sunday in Dallas, with his absence likely to extend into the upcoming week. With all of Anthony, Markelle Fultz (toe) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) set to sit out Friday, the Magic will likely turn to Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to absorb more playmaking responsibilities, while reserve guard R.J. Hampton should benefit from a big boost in playing time.