Anthony (shoulder) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Anthony will be forced to miss at least one game due to his should strain. With Michael Carter-Williams (foot) also out Thursday, Frank Mason could be in line for a hefty workload. To make matters worse for the Magic, Evan Fournier (back) is also inactive.
