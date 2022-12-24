Anthony registered 23 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 133-113 victory over the Spurs.

Anthony ended just one assist away from recording a triple-double, and the talented guard had one of the most efficient performances of his career. He only missed two shots from the field, reached the 20-point mark for the second time this season, and he also posted season-best marks in boards and assists. Anthony has been a consistent performer off the bench for the Magic, scoring in double digits in all but three games this month and averaging 13.0 points per contest in that span.