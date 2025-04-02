Anthony (toe) contributed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 victory over San Antonio.

Anthony made his return to action following a seven-game absence due to a left big toe strain. The 24-year-old combo guard produced a solid stat line from the second unit. However, he did struggle with efficiency during his first game since March 16 against the Cavaliers, when he aggravated the toe injury and played only six minutes. Anthony's return to the lineup will likely mean fewer minutes for Cory Joseph, who remained in the starting five but played only 18 minutes Tuesday.