Anthony went for 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Raptors.

After two consecutive games scoring less than 10 points, the Magic rookie has now gone for 16 points in back-to-back games against the Raptors. In 14 games since joining the starting lineup, Anthony is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the field over 29.8 minutes per game.