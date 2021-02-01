Anthony totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 loss to the Raptors.

Anthony is certainly starting to add an element of consistency to his game as he becomes more familiar with his new role. The common traits of a rookie point guard are certainly going to be present for quite a while but his recent production has been more than encouraging. Aaron Gordon (ankle sprain) left Sunday's game early and if he is forced to miss time, Anthony's role on the offensive end could shift more towards that of a facilitator.