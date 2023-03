Anthony finished Thursday's 111-106 victory over the Knicks with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Anthony led all bench players in Thursday's game in scoring while finishing with a team-high mark from three and the second-highest point total among Magic players. Anthony has notched at least 15 points and five rebounds in 16 games this season, including in five straight contests.