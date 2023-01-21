Anthony notched 22 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 123-110 victory over the Pelicans.

Anthony scored at least 20 points for just the third time all season, playing down the stretch as the coaching staff opted to stay with the hot hand. Prior to Friday, Anthony had scored in double-digits only once in the past nine games. He can have some value as a streaming option, although as we have seen in recent times, he is hard to trust given the fact his role fluctuates from one night to the next.