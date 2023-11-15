Anthony chipped in 10 points (2-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Nets.

Anthony shot the ball poorly once again Tuesday, the third straight game he has shot no better than 20 percent. Despite an ongoing knee concern for Markelle Fultz, Anthony has been unable to make the most of his opportunity. With that said, he should turn it around at some point and make for a worthwhile streaming target when his shot starts to fall.