Anthony produced 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and five rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Nuggets.

The 20 points tied his season high, set back in Orlando's opener, while Anthony grabbed at least five boards for the sixth straight game. The fourth-year guard is averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 threes over that stretch as he continues to take advantage of the absence of Markelle Fultz (knee) from the lineup.