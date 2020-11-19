Anthony was selected by the Magic with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The score-first point guard should have his chance to shine on the Magic as a backup guard at the very least. In his freshman season at North Carolina, Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals but shot a rough 38.0 percent from the field. The 6-foot-3 guard was a bit closer to par from three-point land, at 34.8 percent. Anthony figures to backup Markelle Fultz and Evan Fournier at the point guard and shooting guard positions, respectively.