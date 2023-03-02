Anthony logged 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 loss to the Bucks.

Anthony got hot in the second quarter with 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field, adding three assists. He remained highly efficient after the break, knocking down another four of seven shot attempts for 12 points to finish with a team-high 28 points on the night. It was an impressive performance off the bench for Anthony, who had failed to score in double figures in each of his last two games coming in.