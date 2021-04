Anthony registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a block over 33 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Anthony has blossomed as a facilitator over his last seven games averaging 6.3 assists to go along with his 15.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. The Magic have been among the lowest scoring teams in the league so for Anthony to put up this kind of production says something about his talent.