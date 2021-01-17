Anthony scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Nets.

The assists and steals were new personal bests for Anthony while the points tied the rookie's career high. Since being moved into the starting lineup five games ago, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft is averaging a respectable 13.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.0 threes a game.