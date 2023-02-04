Anthony supplied 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-120 win over the Timberwolves.

Anthony has scored in double digits in six of his last nine outings off the bench and has reached the 20-point threshold three times in that span, so he's emerging as a reliable contributor off the bench for an Orlando team that needs all the offense they can get on a game-to-game basis. The former North Carolina standout is averaging 12.2 points per game this season while operating mostly on a bench role.