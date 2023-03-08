Anthony recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 loss to Milwaukee.

Anthony led the Magic off the bench with a team-high scoring mark, also posting a team-high-tying steal total in Tuesday's loss. Anthony has scored 20 or more points in seven games this year, including in two of his last four outings.