Anthony recorded 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 win over the Pacers.
Anthony led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring and rebounds while connecting on a pair of threes and ending as one of four Magic players with a double-digit point total. Anthony has put together a nice season for Orlando, tallying at least 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in two straight outings and in seven contests this year.
