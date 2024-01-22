Coach Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's game against the Heat that Anthony tweaked his ankle but is expected to be fine, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Anthony saw a slight decrease in playing time during Sunday's 105=87 win, tallying five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 16 minutes. While Mosley downplayed the severity of the 23-year-old's injury, it's unclear whether he'll carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against Cleveland.