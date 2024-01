Anthony tweaked his right thigh during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to Minnesota, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Anthony wasn't on the injury report coming into Tuesday's game, but his right thigh was an issue at the beginning of the month. According to coach Jamahl Mosley, Anthony's thigh flared up on him during the game and that's why he was limited to seven minutes. The guard should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Miami.