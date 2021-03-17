Anthony (ribs) went through some light shooting at practice Tuesday, but he does not appear close to returning to game action, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

While it's a good sign that the rookie was able to return to some on-court work, coach Steve Clifford did not sound overly optimistic about Anthony's chances to return in the near future. "I don't know exactly [when he'll be back]," Clifford said. "But it's not that close." For now, expect Michael Carter-Williams to continue handling starting point guard duties for Orlando, which has dropped its last eight games.