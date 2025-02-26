Anthony sustained a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers and will not return.

Anthony will finish the game with six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Anthony Black will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way. Anthony's next chance to play will come Thursday against Golden State.