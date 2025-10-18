Magic's Colin Castleton: Signing two-way deal with Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Magic plan to sign Castleton to a two-way deal, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Castleton will occupy Orlando's final two-way slot and will provide emergency depth for the team in the 2025-26 campaign. The 25-year-old big man appeared in 26 regular-season games (four starts) between the Grizzlies, 76ers and Raptors in 2024-25, averaging 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Magic's Colin Castleton: Agrees to deal with Magic•
-
Colin Castleton: Let go by Raptors•
-
Raptors' Colin Castleton: Meaningful minutes to close season•
-
Raptors' Colin Castleton: Returning to Toronto•
-
76ers' Colin Castleton: Grabs 14 rebounds in win•
-
76ers' Colin Castleton: Getting opportunity in Philadelphia•