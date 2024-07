Joseph and the Magic agreed to a two-year deal Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

This could be a strong indication that Orlando has moved on from bringing back Markelle Fultz in free agency. A 13-year NBA veteran, Joseph holds career regular-season averages of 6.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds, but it's unlikely he'll play a big role in Orlando with the likes of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black in the backcourt.