Joseph racked up three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 121-91 victory over the Kings.

While the veteran guard tied with two others for the second-lowest scoring output on the Magic, he did match Paolo Banchero for a team-high six assists. With Jalen Suggs (knee) out for the season and Cole Anthony (toe) still on the shelf, Joseph should continue to draw starts until the latter returns. The jump to the first unit hasn't translated to a big bump in fantasy value, however, as Joseph has averaged only 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes across 10 games as a starter this season.