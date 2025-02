Joseph ended Wednesday's 102-86 win over the Hornets with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in three minutes.

Joseph appeared for just the second time in the past 10 games, continuing what has been another disappointing campaign for the veteran guard. To this point, he has averaged just 2.0 points and 0.4 steals in 7.3 minutes per game.