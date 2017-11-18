Magic's D.J. Augustin: Active for Saturday's game
Augustin (hamstring) will be available to play during Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Augustin missed the team's past seven games while nursing a strained left hamstring. The goal was to have him back by Monday, but he's beaten that timetable. He'll seemingly resume his usual role as a reserve point guard behind starter Elfrid Payton.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Hopes to return by Monday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Confirmed out Wednesday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will sit out four-game road trip•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Dealing with mild-to-moderate hamstring strain•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Out Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...