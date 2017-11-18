Magic's D.J. Augustin: Active for Saturday's game

Augustin (hamstring) will be available to play during Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Augustin missed the team's past seven games while nursing a strained left hamstring. The goal was to have him back by Monday, but he's beaten that timetable. He'll seemingly resume his usual role as a reserve point guard behind starter Elfrid Payton.

