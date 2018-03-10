Magic's D.J. Augustin: Available Friday
Augustin (ankle) is available to play in Friday's game against the Kings, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Augustin sprained his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers and was subsequently listed as questionable for Friday's contest. He has been cleared a few hours to spare before tip-off, which indicates the issue is presumably not too serious. He should be in line for a heavy workload in Evan Fournier (knee) and Aaron Gordon (concussion) sidelined assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Near double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 16 points in victory•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Nearly double-doubles in start•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...