Magic's D.J. Augustin: Available Friday

Augustin (ankle) is available to play in Friday's game against the Kings, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin sprained his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers and was subsequently listed as questionable for Friday's contest. He has been cleared a few hours to spare before tip-off, which indicates the issue is presumably not too serious. He should be in line for a heavy workload in Evan Fournier (knee) and Aaron Gordon (concussion) sidelined assuming he avoids any setbacks.