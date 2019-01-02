Magic's D.J. Augustin: Available to play Wednesday

Augustin (ankle) is available to play against the Bulls on Wednesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Augustin went through morning shootaround Wednesday without any problems and if he is still feeling well at tipoff, will likely participate. The Texas product won't likely see his usual workload Wednesday though, as the Magic indicated that they may have to gradually work Augustin back into his role. Jerian Grant started in place of Augustin last Monday and could probably get another spot-start in the contest Wednesday.