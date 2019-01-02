Magic's D.J. Augustin: Available to play Wednesday
Augustin (ankle) is available to play against the Bulls on Wednesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Augustin went through morning shootaround Wednesday without any problems and if he is still feeling well at tipoff, will likely participate. The Texas product won't likely see his usual workload Wednesday though, as the Magic indicated that they may have to gradually work Augustin back into his role. Jerian Grant started in place of Augustin last Monday and could probably get another spot-start in the contest Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...