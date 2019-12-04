Magic's D.J. Augustin: Bounces back with 24 points
Augustin posted 24 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists and one rebound in a victory over the Wizards on Tuesday.
This is a nice bounce back from his last game in which he went scoreless on 0-of-5 from the field. After producing enough value to at least be worth a look in most formats last season, Augustin has fallen back down to deep-league territory, posting averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 triple per game on 39.4 percent shooting. As long as Markelle Fultz remains healthy, the 32-year old veteran likely won't be returning to the value of last season.
