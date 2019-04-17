Magic's D.J. Augustin: Can't replicate Game 1 success
Augustin totaled nine points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, one steal and one block over 23 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
After leading the Magic to victory in Game 1 with some much-needed heroics, Augustin took a big step back in Game 2. He scored nine points but only hit one of his six shot attempts, scoring seven points at the charity stripe. He and the Magic will have a couple nights off to regroup for a Game 3 matchup with the Raptors at home on Friday.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Sinks game winner in upset win•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Efficient in finale•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Registers 18 points Thursday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Cleans up at free-throw line•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Productive in OT win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...