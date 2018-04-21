Magic's D.J. Augustin: Career high shooting percentage

Augustin dropped 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 75 games with Orlando during the 2017-18 season.

Augustin increased his points-per-game average but up to double-figures as he shot a career best 45.2 percent from the floor. The 29-year-old went off for 32 points back on Mar. 14 against the Bucks which was his best game in years. Augustin is under contract with the Magic for the next three seasons and will make about $7.3 million next year.