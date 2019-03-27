Magic's D.J. Augustin: Cleans up at free-throw line

Augustin finished with 17 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 104-99 win over the Heat.

Augustin rarely boasts huge stat lines, but there's something to be said about the stability he offers as a fantasy option. Over the Magic's 12 March contests, he's reached double figures in scoring in all but three of them while chipping in 5.9 assists and 1.4 triples per game to go with elite efficiency from the charity stripe (96.7 percent). With the Magic still fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot, Augustin won't be at risk of seeing his playing time take a hit anytime soon.