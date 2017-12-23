Magic's D.J. Augustin: Coming off bench Saturday
Augustin will come off the pine for Saturday's tilt against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Coach Frank Vogel continues to switch up his starting five in the wake of the team's myriad of injuries. Over the past six games, Augustin has averaged 9.5 points and 2.5 assists.
