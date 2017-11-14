Magic's D.J. Augustin: Confirmed out Wednesday

Augustin (hamstring) is confirmed to be sitting out Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin was fully expected to miss the entirety of the Magic's four-game road trip, so with Wednesday's contest marking the last contest of that trip, it comes as no surprise he'll be held out once again. That said, Augustin was reportedly putting up shots with athletic trainers following Tuesday's practice and appears to be making good progress in his recovery. Augustin will have another three days off for rest and recovery before his next opportunity to return on Friday vs. the Jazz.