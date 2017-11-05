Magic's D.J. Augustin: Dealing with mild-to-moderate hamstring strain

Augustin has been diagnosed with a mild-to-moderate hamstring strain, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

It sounds like Augustin has avoided anything serious, but he's still expected to miss a second consecutive game Sunday. With Elfrid Payton (hamstring) also out, Jonathon Simmons will draw the start at point guard, while Shelvin Mack should be in line for a bigger role as well.