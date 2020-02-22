Magic's D.J. Augustin: Does little in return
Augustin (knee) played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in Friday's 122-106 loss to the Mavericks.
Augustin was back in action for the Magic's first game of the second half after missing the previous 15 contests with a left knee injury. The veteran immediately seized the top backup role behind starting point guard Markelle Fultz, but his production left much to be desired. Augustin should be better than this in future games once he's further removed from the injury, but he's unlikely to see enough of a boost in his playing time to make for a reliable fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.
