Magic's D.J. Augustin: Double-double in Saturday's win

Augustin accumulated 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win over the Pacers.

Augustin recorded his third double-double through 76 appearances this season. That's his highest double-double total since 2014-15, as Augustin remains entrenched as the starting point guard on a team that could claw its way to the postseason. The 31-year-old point guard should be expected to stay aggressive offensively across the last five regular season games of 2018-19.