Magic's D.J. Augustin: Double-double in Saturday's win
Augustin accumulated 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win over the Pacers.
Augustin recorded his third double-double through 76 appearances this season. That's his highest double-double total since 2014-15, as Augustin remains entrenched as the starting point guard on a team that could claw its way to the postseason. The 31-year-old point guard should be expected to stay aggressive offensively across the last five regular season games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.