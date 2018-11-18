Magic's D.J. Augustin: Drops season-high 22 points in win
Augustin had 22 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, and one rebound in 27 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 victory over the Lakers.
Augustin was lights out Saturday, barely missing on his way to a season-best 22 points. He continues to be up and down from night to night but has managed to maintain some consistency with his assist numbers. The shooting here is likely unsustainable, meaning this type of scoring outburst is somewhat of an outlier. That being said, he is certainly worthy of a roster spot in deeper formats.
