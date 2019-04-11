Magic's D.J. Augustin: Efficient in finale

Augustin recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist over 31 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.

Augustin knocked down just over half of his field goals in a 122-114 victory for the Magic in the final regular-season contest. The 31-year-old entered the month of April scuffling, but he managed to piece together three straight performances of 11 or more points to end the 2018-2019 campaign, and he'll continue to be relied on as a key contributor heading into the first round of the postseason against the Raptors.