Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ekes out double-double in win over Celtics
Augustin scored 10 points (3-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 93-90 win over the Celtics.
Four of the Magic's starters recorded double-doubles, with Augustin's being his first on the young season. The veteran guard is struggling badly on offense so far, shooting just 28.6 percent (10-for-35) from the floor, and his court time will likely depend as much on how Jerian Grant is playing on any given night as it does Augustin's own performance.
