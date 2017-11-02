Magic's D.J. Augustin: Exits Wednesday's game with hamstring strain
Augustin suffered a left hamstring strain during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
It was a non-contact injury for Augustin, though he appeared to have landed awkwardly on it. It's being listed a strained hamstring, but more tests will likely be performed after the game. Augustin finished Wednesday with five points (2-3 FG), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 14 minutes. Look for Shelvin Mack to start the second half in his place.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Posts double-double in Saturday's start•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Picks up start vs. Cavs•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Sitting out for rest Tuesday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Pours in 24 points in Monday's preseason loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Limited to 13 minutes Monday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Puts up six points off bench Wednesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.