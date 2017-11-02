Magic's D.J. Augustin: Exits Wednesday's game with hamstring strain

Augustin suffered a left hamstring strain during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

It was a non-contact injury for Augustin, though he appeared to have landed awkwardly on it. It's being listed a strained hamstring, but more tests will likely be performed after the game. Augustin finished Wednesday with five points (2-3 FG), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 14 minutes. Look for Shelvin Mack to start the second half in his place.