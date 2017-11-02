Magic's D.J. Augustin: Exits Wednesday's game with hamstring strain

Augustin suffered a left hamstring strain during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

It was a non-contact injury for Augustin, though he appeared to have landed awkwardly on it. It's being listed a strained hamstring, but more tests will likely be performed after the game. Augustin finished Wednesday with five points (2-3 FG), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 14 minutes. Look for Shelvin Mack to start the second half in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories