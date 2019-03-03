Magic's D.J. Augustin: Expected to return

Augustin (ankle) got his ankle re-taped during halftime of Saturday's game against the Pacers, and he will attempt to return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

It appears Augustin has avoided a significant injury, as he's planning on returning to Saturday's game. Still, it's possible he pops up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

