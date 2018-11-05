Magic's D.J. Augustin: Fills out stat sheet in win

Augustin provided 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

It was hard to see this performance coming from the veteran point guard, considering he'd scored no more than 13 points in any prior contest. However, a second consecutive strong shooting performance spearheaded the spike in production, as Augustin's 60.0 percent success rate from the floor was his second highest of the season. The 30-year-old also dished out his highest number of assists over the last five games, leading to an impressive all-around line. Augustin's recent efforts are encouraging and could be a sign of a more long-term uptick, as he's three of his five double-digit scoring efforts on the season have come within the last four games.