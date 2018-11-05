Magic's D.J. Augustin: Fills out stat sheet in win
Augustin provided 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
It was hard to see this performance coming from the veteran point guard, considering he'd scored no more than 13 points in any prior contest. However, a second consecutive strong shooting performance spearheaded the spike in production, as Augustin's 60.0 percent success rate from the floor was his second highest of the season. The 30-year-old also dished out his highest number of assists over the last five games, leading to an impressive all-around line. Augustin's recent efforts are encouraging and could be a sign of a more long-term uptick, as he's three of his five double-digit scoring efforts on the season have come within the last four games.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Puts up 11 points in loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ekes out double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Career high shooting percentage•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will see reduced minutes during finale•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team in scoring versus Hornets•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times