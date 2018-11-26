Magic's D.J. Augustin: Flirts with double-double Sunday
Augustin contributed 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 victory over the Lakers.
Augustin has just nine points combined over the previous two games, so the scoring output Sunday was definitely a welcomed sight. The nine assists was just one off of his season-high, and while he is the top point guard, his totals will be limited to due the lack of offensive power the Magic possess.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Drops season-high 22 points in win•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Puts up 11 points in loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ekes out double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Career high shooting percentage•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...