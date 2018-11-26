Magic's D.J. Augustin: Flirts with double-double Sunday

Augustin contributed 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 victory over the Lakers.

Augustin has just nine points combined over the previous two games, so the scoring output Sunday was definitely a welcomed sight. The nine assists was just one off of his season-high, and while he is the top point guard, his totals will be limited to due the lack of offensive power the Magic possess.