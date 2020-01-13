Magic's D.J. Augustin: Game-time call Monday

Augustin (knee) is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Kings.

With the Kings and Magic tipping off at 10 p.m. ET and four other games starting beforehand, Augustin shapes up as a risky option for Monday DFS contests. The veteran guard sat out Friday's 98-94 loss to the Suns with the bruised left knee, allowing Josh Magette to step in as the primary backup to starting point guard Markelle Fultz.