Augustin went for 22 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench during Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

Augustin came off the bench in the regular-season finale for the Magic but turned out his best scoring output since play resumed -- in fact, it was only Augustin's fifth game where he managed to score 20-plus points this season. The veteran point guard ends the 2019-20 regular season averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game across 57 appearances, but it remains to be seen if either him or Markelle Fultz will start in the upcoming playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.