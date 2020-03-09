Magic's D.J. Augustin: Goes for 24 off bench

Augustin had 24 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) off the bench in Sunday's win over Houston.

Augustin was one of three Magic players to score at least 16 points off the bench on a night when the team combined to shoot 48.4 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from three (13-29). Augustin also had two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.