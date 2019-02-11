Magic's D.J. Augustin: Hands out 10 assists Sunday
Augustin produced 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over Atlanta.
Augustin double-doubled Sunday, finishing with 14 points and 10 assists. His production continues to fluctuate from game-to-game making him a borderline hold in standard formats. Markelle Fultz was acquired in a trade last week but his return does not appear imminent, leaving Augustin as the primary point guard moving forward.
