Magic's D.J. Augustin: Heading for another MRI
Augustin will undergo another MRI on his left knee, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The veteran point guard is out Wednesday and has now missed two of the last three games with the nagging knee issue, though he still doesn't believe he's dealing with a structural problem. Augustin seems unlikely to be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, though he hasn't officially been ruled out. Markelle Fultz will continue to handle the bulk of point guard duties since Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) is also sidelined.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...