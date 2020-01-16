Magic's D.J. Augustin: Heading for another MRI

Augustin will undergo another MRI on his left knee, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The veteran point guard is out Wednesday and has now missed two of the last three games with the nagging knee issue, though he still doesn't believe he's dealing with a structural problem. Augustin seems unlikely to be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, though he hasn't officially been ruled out. Markelle Fultz will continue to handle the bulk of point guard duties since Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) is also sidelined.