Magic's D.J. Augustin: Higher production than usual
Augustin scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and collected a rebound along with seven assists across 33 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Augustin was held to a mere six points in his previous contest, but he managed to bounce back in a 100-90 loss Wednesday evening. The 31-year-old point guard has finished with 10-plus points in four of his last five matchups and has drilled two or more treys over that stretch.
